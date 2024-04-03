Teenager earns surprise A grade selection after Farrer League switch

When Sadie Pankhurst aged out of junior netball at the end of the 2023 season, the teenager knew she wanted a change.
Finishing her junior career at Wagga Tigers, the Kildare student decided to follow in her parents footsteps and travel out to The Rock-Yerong Creek for trials.
Planning to play with the under 17s, the 15-year-old was surprised when offered a spot in the club's A grade side.
"I was shocked but it'll definitely be a challenge," Pankhurst said.
"It'll be interesting coming straight up, because I'm playing 17s as well, so it will be nice to have the older girls there to help me improve throughout the season and get better as a player."
An accomplished basketballer, Pankhurst has thrived under the tutelage of head coach Caren Hugo.
Moving between the two sports, transferable skills have helped her on both courts.
When an instruction isn't clicking, a basketball 'translation' from Hugo often helps.
"Now that I've played both for a while it's pretty easy to swap, the physicality is a bit different but it goes okay," Pankhurst said.
"Footwork, physicality, bringing in a few little nudges here and there.
"Caren is great, she'll be like 'Sadie, it's like boxing out in basketball, do it the exact same way' and that definitely helps."
With plenty of new faces across the court this year, Pankhurst said the team has come a long way this preseason.
Building relationships and teamwork has been a key focus of the side before this weekend's round one game.
"It's been really good just trying to get our plays together, trying to gel together as a team, it's been really fun," she said.
"We've come so far, we were a bit jumbled at the start but we're definitely one team now."
Lining up against Northern Jets in round one this Saturday, Pankhurst is looking forward to taking the court.
Feeling the team is stronger than it has been in recent years, she is confident they will get at least a few wins on the board.
"It's going to be a big game but I reckon we'll give them a go," she said.
"This season I just want to try and get up there with the other girls, I reckon we can definitely do it this year [get a win]."
The Rock-Yerong Creek host Northern Jets at The Rock Recreation Ground in round one of the Farrer League on Saturday, April 6.
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Northern Jets at The Rock Recreation Ground
Barellan v Charles Sturt University at Barellan Sports Ground
East Wagga-Kooringal v Coleambally at Gumly Oval
Marrar v Temora at Langtry Oval
BYE: North Wagga
