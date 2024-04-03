Ins, outs, and returns: Wagga City Wanderers ready for season to kick-off

Strength across the field and a balance of new faces will serve Wagga City Wanderes well this season says coach Andy Heller.
Stepping into the role this year Heller has built himself a new-look Wanderers team.
Pulling in players who are testaments to the Wanderers junior system, the side also features a slew of local Pascoe Cup athletes stepping up to a higher level.
New faces expected to be seen frequently on the field this season include Jacob Ochieng (returning), Naser Smoqy, Natheer Al Hasan, and Nathan Singh.
Players who have worked through the club's junior program will also be introduced into the top grade.
"We've got really quality players that are proper club players coming through," Heller said.
"Then we've also added in the top end of the young players from the local league.
"They've really added strength and depth, and then the usual handful of players that come from out of town and overseas add varied experience and quality as well."
With nearly 10 Pascoe Cup players moving into the Wanderers system this season, Heller has been pleased with how they have adapted to the change.
Settling well, the locals have brought a fresh energy into the squad and have the work ethic to keep themselves in top grade contention.
Changes in coaching staff have also caused one of the biggest outs for the Wanderers, Kyle Yeates.
Stepping off the field and coaching alongside Heller this year, he has stayed around the club.
Goal magnet Jake Ploenges, and long-time club coach Liam Dedini are also missing from the group.
"The obvious out is Jake Ploenges, he's a fantastic player and brings us plenty of wins throughout the season, but credit to him he's gone on a slightly different journey and into a coaching role, and he's building a good squad from what I've seen," Heller said.
"Kyle Yeates is also a key out, but he's not really out because he is coaching the 23s, so still brings that knowledge and experience and link to the players.
"There's been a big change over in coaching, so I'd say a key out is Liam Dedini as well, a guy who has been around the Wanderers for so long and who has a huge amount of respect within playing group, that's a massive out of knowledge and experience."
Despite the changes, the Wanderers have had a strong pre-season so far.
Connections down the field have started to come together and Heller has a simple goal this season.
"Win as many games as we can," he said.
It's not just the coaching staff that are feeling good though, but the players themselves.
Having not lost any of their pre-season matches, and still progressing through both the local Riverina Cup and the Australia Cup, Wanderers look strong.
Heller said the inaugural Riverina Cup has been a great starting point for their year.
An opportunity to play competitive games, with progression on the line, has pushed the team to find their groove.
"There's a large amount of confidence within the entire playing group that we're going to have a really strong season," Heller said.
"We have to see that through and make a statement in round one."
Wagga City Wanderers open the 2024 Capital Premier League season on Saturday, April 3 against West Canberra at Melrose Synthetic.
In: Wyatt Adam (South Wagga), Natheer Al Hasan (Lake Albert), Caelan Gray (South Wagga), Angus Hocking (South Wagga), Chris Kavanagh (Horndean, UK), Jacob Ochieng (sabbatical), Nathan Singh (Albany).
Out: Tyler Allen (interstate), Chase Donnetto (Leeton United), Nick Forsyth (coaching/South Wagga), Alvaro Kelechi (interstate), Jake Ploenges (coaching), Charlie Witt (interstate), Kyle Yeates (coaching)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.