WAGGA City Wanderers striker Jacob Ochieng is back in full flight and ready to try and bring down Canberra White Eagles at Gissing Oval on Saturday.
Ochieng's return to full fitness, overcoming a hamstring injury, has coincided with the Wanderers' return to form.
Advertisement
Ochieng scored the match-winner against Tuggeranong United a fortnight ago, before his penalty proved the difference in the 1-0 win over Brindabella last Saturday.
The 20-year-old is an integral part of the Wanderers' system and is happy to be back on the pitch.
"Finally. It was an annoying couple of weeks with the hamstring but I'm back to full strength basically," Ochieng said.
"I thought it would have taken me a bit longer (to get going) but the support from the boys helps me and I've gained confidence."
The Wanderers moved into fourth spot after last week's win over Brindabella in a jam-packed CPL ladder.
The Wanderers are level with the third-placed ANU on points, with an inferior goal difference putting them to fourth. But they are also only a point in front of fifth-placed Brindabella, with White Eagles just a further point back in sixth.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Wanderers have now won four of their last five games to be the form team of the competition.
"It's been hectic. From how we started the season, which was a bit shaky to now, we're actually starting to play really well with each other, getting used to each other, it's great," Ochieng said.
"Everyone's gelling and working better together. Everyone's been working hard at training. Everyone's more motivated, coming off from that high, the win over Tuggeranong, everyone's a lot more motivated after that.
"The way we're playing now, we've got a great chance of making it to the finals. It's all about consistency right now so as long as we keep doing what we're doing, it will be sweet and we should make it to finals."
Saturday's opponents, White Eagles, have proven an obstacle for the Wanderers on two occasions already this year.
They downed the Wanderers 4-2 in the opening round of the season, and then backed it up with an 8-0 thrashing a couple of months ago. Both games were in Canberra but this time the White Eagles must travel to Wagga.
"They're a weird team. They've beaten us twice already. They will be an interesting team to go up against. They're pretty good," Ochieng said.
"We've just got to play our football. Around the start of the season, we weren't playing as well, I was doing long balls and all that stuff, versing them we'll have to keep our composure and play our football."
Ochieng is enjoying his football at Wanderers again this year, particularly with the arrival of international recruit Morris Kadzola, who has proven a quality inclusion for the club.
Advertisement
"Morris is such a quality player and me and him work really well with each other," he said.
"I'm happy playing with him. He's a great player."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.