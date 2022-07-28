The Daily Advertiser

Jacob Ochieng is enjoying being back and part of Wagga City Wanderers' winning CPL run

MM
By Matt Malone
July 28 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK IN BUSINESS: Jacob Ochieng is looking forward to Wagga City Wanderers' big game against Canberra White Eagles at Gissing Oval on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

WAGGA City Wanderers striker Jacob Ochieng is back in full flight and ready to try and bring down Canberra White Eagles at Gissing Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.