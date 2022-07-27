The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera Sportsground to host four of the six Riverina League finals

MM
By Matt Malone
July 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEADQUARTERS: Narrandera Sportsground on 2018 Riverina League grand final day. It will play host to four of the six finals this year.

THE venues for the Riverina League finals have been locked in.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.