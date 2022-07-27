THE venues for the Riverina League finals have been locked in.
Narrandera Sportsground will play host to four of the six finals, including the grand final on Saturday September 17.
Wagga's Robertson Oval will host two finals. It will stage the elimination final on August 28 and the preliminary final on Sunday, September 11.
That means the qualifying final and the entire second weekend, both the second and first semi-finals will be held at Narrandera Sportsground.
"We're again looking to use the two best venues," AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Joel Robinson said.
"The schedule that we've settled on also gives all clubs playing in a grand final a taste of Narrandera throughout the final series."
Meantime, the Jim Quinn Medal vote count and presentation will be held on Wednesday night, September 7 at Narrandera Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Farrer League's Gerald Clear Medal vote count and presentation will be held on Wednesday night, August 31 at The Rules Club in Wagga.
