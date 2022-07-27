Jubilee Park will be swarming with people this weekend with the Wagga Wagga Combined Hockey Association hosting the Hockey NSW Women's Masters (Half State Championship).
After waiting two years for the event WWCHA president Ken Larkin said he was looking forward to what should be a great weekend of hockey.
"We have been waiting over two years for this," Larkin said.
"We had it cancelled two years ago and then it got cancelled again last year, but it's just fantastic to be able to host it now."
In total, 59 teams will converge on Wagga for the competition across various age groups starting with the Over 34's all to way up to the Over 60's.
The event in Wagga will see teams from across southern NSW compete, while teams from the north of the state will head to Tamworth and Armidale for the northern championships.
"The event is so big that if you did the whole state we could never cope with it here," Larkin said.
"Jubilee Park is just ideal for the southern one."
While there will be some competitive hockey played across the weekend the Masters also represents an opportunity for players to enjoy the social side of the competition.
"I think it's the fastest growing age bracket in playing hockey because they get to do the social thing," Larkin said.
"These ladies have waited two years so they are ready to go."
Locally, 10 teams from Wagga, Tumut and Griffith will compete across the weekend in different age groups.
The threat of Covid has meant that the traditional large gatherings will most likely be put on ice however Larkin still feels a number of teams will meet up for a meal.
"Because of Covid they have shied away from having their dinner," he said.
"But most of the teams will have their own gatherings and I think some of the Wagga teams will have a gathering on Sunday night after the championship.
"We have got a very large marquee at Jubilee Park and inside that hub is bar as we have a temporary licence.
"So that is part of that social scene."
Larkin expects that over 2000 people will converge on Jubilee Park across the three days with every team bringing their own coaches and physio as well as umpires and officials.
Larkin is hoping a number of local supporters get down to watch some high quality hockey.
"It's just an open invitation for anybody who loves sport to come down and watch how good these ladies are," he said.
"Across all grades we have current state players and they will see some really good hockey from some very competitive ladies who just love the game."
Action kicks off on Friday at 11am with the finals set to be played on Sunday morning.
