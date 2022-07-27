The Daily Advertiser

Over 2000 people will converge on Jubilee Park this weekend for the Hockey NSW Women's Masters

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO PLAY: Helen Landsdown is ready to compete at the Hockey NSW Women's Masters being held in Wagga this weekend.

Jubilee Park will be swarming with people this weekend with the Wagga Wagga Combined Hockey Association hosting the Hockey NSW Women's Masters (Half State Championship).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.