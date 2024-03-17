Teens stick together to bring in Turvey Park premiership, club wins four

They'd been back and forth all season but it was Turvey Park who emerged victorious over Saints in Wagga Softball Association's youth grand final.
The under 18s side features some of Wagga's best junior talents, but coach Erica Guy said it was an all-round team effort to get the win.
A strong early innings set the eventual premiers up with a good lead, and despite a late push back from Saints, they were able to hold on for a 9-5 victory.
"It had been pretty consistent when we played them, they had beaten us a few times and then we'd beaten them too," Guy said.
"Going into the game you don't really know what was going to happen, everyone was still a bit nervous because it's grand final day but they did really well.
"It was just a really good game, Austin Gooden pitched well, he's a big part of our team but I think they all played really well together and got the win, it doesn't come down to one of them on the day that's for sure."
While many sports are struggling to maintain athletes in this age division, Guy said the side has been dedicated and enthusiastic all season.
Working their way through the junior competitions to here, the side will lose just two players to seniors next season.
Proud to have a club with strong junior numbers, Guy said they'll be missed but their absence will open opportunities for more young talent in the club.
"We've had the bulk of the numbers for a lot of season and these kids just obviously really do like it and they're still coming through, and it's what Wagga softball needs to keep the actual competition going," she said.
"Seeing these young ones keep turning up every week makes it worthwhile, knowing that other sports are struggling with that age group, and we are too, but it is good to see that they are turning up each week and it seems like we've been able to keep it strong enough that other people want to play."
Meanwhile in the seniors competition, Turvey Park secured the men's premiership on Monday but weren't able to get another premiership win in the premier league game.
South Wagga overcame what was beginning to feel like a grand final curse to down the reigning premiers 6-4.
The Warriors came into the season feeling strong and maintained their signature dominance both at home and afar.
Not dropping a game, they went into the grand final undefeated, a position they had lost from before.
Refusing to allow history to repeat once again, the Warrios finished their season right to finally earn themselves another premiership.
Full time
Premier: South Wagga 6 d Turvey Park Red 4
C grade: Turvey Park 17 d South Wagga 5
Youth: Turvey Park 9 d Saints 5
Junior: Turvey Park Blue 13 d Turvey Park Yellow 0
Under 10: Saints Dragons 23 d Turvey Park Red 23
Men: Turvey Park 14 d Saints 4
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.