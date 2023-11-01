They may still be learning some of the rules, but it's been a strong start to the 2023/24 season for Turvey Park Yellow.
Playing in Softball Wagga's youth league, the side is one of three Turvey Park sides in the competition this year.
Now with a draw and a win, over Turvey Park Red, to open their season, coach Jock Currie said the game is starting to click for them all.
"Last year we had two teams who were both under 13s, one was a boys team one was a girls team, and this year we've got some more players which is good," Currie said.
"Rather than bring all those new players into a team by themselves without too much knowledge of the game prior, we've mixed the players up
"The boys team is primarily boys still, and the yellow team has probably got four or five of last year's players and that has been supplemented by new players and they're quite good.
"They don't know the rules yet, so they're funny from that point of view."
With their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating Turvey Park Red 7-3, Currie said the team produced some strong batting and fielding.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"They batted very well, and the fielding was pretty good too," he said.
"There were a couple of very good catches taken by the new people which makes it good/
"The players that are new are taking a while to understand the more you use two hands the better, a lot of the boys think they can use one hand, but we'll get that out of them.
"That's been my cry for many a long year, use two hands."
Currie said while the players continue to improve as the weeks wear on, there were a handful of standout players in their maiden win.
Lucy Smith, Ruby Higginson, Billie Flinn, and Isabella Baulch have all stepped up performing well on field and helping their new teammates understand the game.
Currie said most of the new players have come in simply to try a new sport and from all reports are enjoying the experience.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.