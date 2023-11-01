At just 16-years-old Kade Lyons has won the Golden Boot in the Capital Premier League under 18s competition.
Playing for Wagga City Wanderers, the teenager was bumped up an age group following a strong trial period at the end of last season.
With enough players in the under 16s side, and the under 18s struggling, Lyons said he was invited to step up and was excited to take on the challenge.
One of the youngest players in the league, it was sink or float, but with 18 goals under his belt, Lyons well and truly proved his capability.
"I've won the Golden Boot, which means I've scored the most goals in the competition," Lyons said.
"I was pretty much averaging just over one goal a game, so I was pretty consistent which was good."
Knowing he was tracking well throughout the season, Lyons said he had a feeling he'd be close to the top of the league.
"I did keep a tally of my own goals, but I wasn't sure about the other teams and their players, so I was just hoping I could get the most," he said.
Competing against bigger, older boys Lyons said the award has been a huge confidence booster as he looks towards the 2024 season.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"The 18s were a bit lower in numbers, they didn't have many at the trial, so I tried for the 18s and just started training there each week and then they decide to push me and a couple of other boys up,"Lyons said.
"Most of the players were a lot bigger and stronger than me, but I think the older boys in our team lead our team well and just encouraged us younger boys to compete with the other boys like they know we can.
"It does boost my confidence to a whole lot actually.
"I'm hoping to do it again next year because I'll be in the 18s again."
With eyes set on another strong performance for the Wanderers in 2024, Lyons said he's hoping to continue to pursue high level soccer in the future.
"I trialled with 18s again, and I should hopefully make that, and then later in the season hopefully I might even play for the 23s," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.