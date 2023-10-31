Graetz signs on alongside Turner to coach Marrar women

After a year at the helm solo, Sam Turner will be joined by Cane Graetz as co-coach for Marrar's 2024 Southern NSW Women's League campaign.
Involved in the team last season, and stepping into the coaching role when Turner wasn't available, Graetz said he's excited to officially step into the role for next season.
"I've had a little bit to do with the girls footy since it started, running the water and running messages, all that sort of stuff," Graetz said.
"A couple of games last year when Sam was away, I sort of stepped in and helped out and it's progressed from there.
"It's always good fun, because a lot of them are new to the game they sit back and they pay attention and they're all keen to learn and have fun.
"It's a good thing for them to have at the start of the year, and even for us, it's good to get around them and have a kick of the footy."
Outside of football the duo worked together, with Graetz saying their connection as colleagues will help them as coaches.
Already with an understanding of how each other works, he's confident it will be a successful partnership.
"We've obviously done a bit of the women's stuff together, but it also helps that we work together," he said.
"He's actually my manager, so we obviously work well together and have a good rapport so that definitely helps."
With experience coaching men's reserve grade out at Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Graetz is looking forward to the opportunity to bring more players into the game.
He said he's excited to help athletes hone their skills and learn more about football.
Ending their season last year with just one win, and an unfortunate abandoned game in their final round, Graetz said he's hoping to get more points on the board in 2024.
"Naturally you want to win, so definitely the goal is to win a couple more games than last year," he said.
"Whether that means finals or not is a different story, it would be nice to be playing in finals but we'll see how we go, it's such an unknown at this early point."
Key to getting more wins is continuing to improve the side.
Greatz said watching the team in previous seasons, the growth in their performance from preseason to the end of the competition has been enormous.
"There might be a couple of girls who have never played before and they show up with their friend and want to have a go," he said.
"I'm quite happy to sit there and get a bit of enjoyment out of trying to teach them how to play.
"To see the improvement during the year that they get from when you start a bit of preseason training to when they play in their last couple of games, it's good to see the improvement they have."
With Marrar set to begin their preseason campaign next week, the duo are expecting most players to return for the 2024 season.
