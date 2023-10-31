The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Graetz signs on alongside Turner to coach Marrar women

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 31 2023 - 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a year at the helm solo, Sam Turner will be joined by Cane Graetz as co-coach for Marrar's 2024 Southern NSW Women's League campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.