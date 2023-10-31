Champions League Basketball (CLB) director of events and marketing Yvette Williams says that they are excited to be returning to Wagga ahead of their upcoming 3x3 tournament next month.
CLB first visited the city in 2018 and Williams said that they always enjoyed rolling back into Wagga to host their 3x3 tournaments.
"We always love Wagga," Williams said.
"It's always a great turnout with lots of teams and lots of support so we absolutely love coming back."
The shorter and faster format of the game has grown in recent years and Williams believed that entry numbers had also gone up since their first visit in 2018.
"Yeah absolutely," she said.
"It grows in team numbers and also just where the people come from.
"They come from outside of Wagga as well and a lot of our CLB clubs travel down for this event from Sydney or Illawarra or they come up from Melbourne.
"So that's what we love about it as it brings some people into the town to play against the locals."
The 3x3 tournament will be held on November 25 and Williams revealed that CLB has got a busy day of competition planned.
"We are going to do a full day with all the categories," she said.
"We will end with an elite showcase at the end of the day and we start off with the juniors in the under 13's, under 15's and under 18's.
"We like to put on an opens social category and that's just a lot of fun and not so serious and then the elite stuff is for the competitive players that want to play against other people of their standard."
Work is also currently underway on a new purpose built facility at Wagga Beach which will be the new home of the Riverina Bobcats.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Williams was hopeful that construction would be completed by Christmas and noted that it would be the first outdoor all-weather purpose built 3x3 facility in Australia.
With work currently ongoing at Wagga Beach, Williams said that the tournament on November 25 would most likely be held at PCYC.
"The November 25 event will most likely not be there just because we can't guarantee it's going to be finished in time," she said.
"But we will definitely be back in the summer to launch the facility and the club and do a big event so Wagga will actually get two events in our season this time around.
"We will most likely do the PCYC just to be on the safe side and then we will come back in February and do a massive launch here at the new home of the Riverina Bobcats."
Williams said that 3x3 basketball is welcome to players of all abilities and noted that you could play in the tournament with little to no prior experience.
"We always make a point of saying that you don't have to be part of a club or part of an association," she said.
"You don't even have to play 3x3 basketball because we put you into certain levels to suit your skill level.
"We encourage as many people to get involved as possible and there is no criteria about where you come from, who you are or how much you've played."
