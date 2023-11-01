After a successful trip to Wagga last year, OzHPV secretary Steve Nurse is looking forward to returning to the city this weekend for their national challenge.
Human powered vehicles (HPVs) are typically ridden by recumbent riders and therefore feature aerodynamic designs that somewhat vary from your typical two-wheeled bicycle.
Nurse was unsure of the exact entry numbers ahead of this weekend but was confident that good weather conditions should allow for a successful event.
"I'm not sure of numbers and how many entries we have," Nurse said.
"But I'm reasonably confident that we'll get more people at the track than last year.
"We had a reasonable number and also a reasonable number of local interest and I think we'll do well.
"The weather is looking good and it won't be too hot or too cold, I think maybe about 25 each day and that's really perfect for getting people out and to the event."
While unsure of the exact number of entries, Nurse confirmed that entrants from Melbourne, Geelong, Sydney and even North Queensland were making their way down to Wagga for the event this weekend.
The challenge was held in Wagga for the first time last year and Nurse said it was a pretty easy decision to return to the facility at Pomigalarna Park.
"This event has been held on or off for about 25 years now and we've had all sorts of different tracks," he said.
"Some of the best tracks have been in Canberra and Melbourne and this equals those tracks.
"It's a safe purpose built cycling facility with a whole range of different tracks that we will get the run of over the weekend.
"It's hired for a reasonable price and it's also relatively accessible for the major capital cities on the east coast in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra.
"It just maximises the chance of more people coming along."
Racing will be held across the weekend at Pomingalarna Park starting at 10am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.
Online entries for the event can be submitted at ozhpv.org.au.
