Former Kangaroos star Mark Gasnier is looking to introduce kids to rugby in a whole new way.
The St George Illawarra centre, who played 15 Tests for Australia before a stint in French rugby, will hold Tri Tag Rugby sessions in the Riverina this weekend.
Designed as an alternative to contact rugby, or as an introduction for those looking to start out in the sport, there will be three sessions.
The unisex sessions are open to all age groups.
The Wagga session will be at Parramore Park from 10.30am on Saturday.
A session will also be held in Cootamundra on Friday evening.
It just adds to what was already a big weekend of junior rugby.
Around 600 youngsters will descend on Wagga for the Super 7s on Sunday.
There has been plenty of interest in the event this year, catering for boys and girls from under 14s to 18s.
More than 40 teams have registered to take part, with the under 14s and under 16s boys divisions proving the most popular.
Both have received 12 nominations.
Brumbies development officer Reinhold Kamilo feels there is a good mix of Southern Inland teams plus visitors from Canberra, Wollongong and Orange.
With fluctuating numbers some divisions will be round robin while others will be broken into pools with finals to be played.
Tri tag rugby sessions will also be held on Sunday.
"Kids can try out the belts, tags and have a bit of a mini game," Kamilo said.
"There will be a bit of a three-on-three and a mini field set up."
It is the third running of the event but the first time it will be held at Parramore Park with Conolly Rugby Complex hosting Relay For Life this weekend.
However Kamilo doesn't expect the venue change will have an impact.
"We've traditionally done it at Conolly Park but we've had a scan of the venue and Jack (Heffernan) says it looks great," he said.
"There's two new bathroom facilities, so four bathrooms total and with four fields at once it should be a good day."
With an agreement to host the event in Wagga coming to an end, there are hopes it will be renewed.
