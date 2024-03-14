They have one premiership already, but Turvey Park hopes for five more

When the 2023/24 softball season started, Turvey Park president Gemma Vote knew her club was healthy.
What she couldn't predict was that they would feature in every grand final this season.
From the youngest T-ball competition to men's and premier league, there's not one game they'll miss.
In fact, their premiership run has already begun successfully, with Turvey Park's men's side winning their fourth consecutive title on Monday night.
Vote said she's proud of the efforts her club's sides have put on all year.
"I'm very excited to see it, especially in my first year at the reins," Vote said.
"I wasn't sure that we would make it in every grade, but it's very impressive to see.
"The guys have done it again and won their fourth premiership title in a row [on Monday] and I certainly hope they have laid the platform for the rest of the teams."
In the premier league competition, the club is hoping to take their third straight premiership over South Wagga.
A proud family club, there's several families playing together in the biggest game of the year.
Vote is glad her club provides athletes of all ages a place to play and enjoy the game.
"The women are certainly excited to try and get their third one in a row," she said.
"It's impressive to see that the young ones are proud to play with their mothers and vice versa."
Cautious to not take any of their opponents lightly, Vote said it's hard to predict how grand finals will play, though she would love to see plenty of celebrations on Saturday.
"I'm hoping to, that's for sure," she said.
"You never know what the opposition is going to bring on the day, but I'm certainly hoping that we can lift more than one."
Wagga Softball Association's grand final day begins at French Fields at 9am.
Under 10 T-Ball: Turvey Park Red v Saints Dragons at 9am.
Junior: Turvey Park Blue v Turvey Park Yellow at 10:30am.
Youth: Turvey Park v Saints at 12pm.
C grade: Turvey Park v South Wagga/Lake Albert at 1:45pm.
Premier: Turvey Park Red v South Wagga at 3:30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.