Turvey Park Red beat South Wagga Warriors 7-3 in the Wagga Softball Association premier league grand final

By Matt Malone
Updated March 26 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 2:30pm
Turvey Park Red celebrate their grand final win over South Wagga Warriors at French Fields on Saturday. Picture by Wagga Softball Association

TURVEY Park have caused another major upset to go back-to-back in Wagga Softball Association's premier league grand final.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

