TURVEY Park have caused another major upset to go back-to-back in Wagga Softball Association's premier league grand final.
Turvey Park Red saved the best for last once again to down South Wagga Warriors 7-3 in the grand final at French Field on Saturday evening.
It was the first time Turvey Park Red have beaten the Warriors all year.
Turvey Park Red coach Jock Currie said it was satisfying to go back-to-back after South Wagga had won eight consecutive titles prior to that.
"Absolutely. The call was heard last night 'and we're still reigning premiers! So it sure is (satisfying)," Currie said.
"I think they won seven or eight in a row. Last year's was a real upset and this year may have even been more of an upset."
Turvey Park were first to score in the grand final but it took until the top of the third innings to do so. They scored two runs before the Warriors replied immediately with one of their own.
It was the fifth innings when the grand final was turned on it's head as Turvey Park capitalised on some uncharacteristic South Wagga mistakes to run home four runs.
From there, Turvey Park were able to hold South Wagga at bay to record a memorable grand final victory.
"I've got to give full credit to our defence," Currie said.
"Paris Hall, statistically, was a better pitcher than Montana (Kearnes), which is not always the case. She had a good day.
"For the Warriors, the Kearnes threesome, mum Jane, and two daughters Montana and Lahnee, found it hard to get safe hits. They hit the ball well but way out to the outfield where our youngsters, Taya Richards and Alex Maiden, caught everything that came to them.
"And as the old saying goes, catches win matches."
Six of Turvey Park's 2022 premiership team were part of the squad that went back-to-back. All but two of the grand final-winning team are teenagers.
Currie believes last year's grand final effort helped his team believe going into the decider with no wins from their four prior meetings during the season.
"I think the feeling of the players, they felt within themselves that they could do it," he said.
"They said anything can happen on the day and you've only got to think of last year, and we did, but then we got fair dinkum and thought about this year.
"We kept waiting for the Warriors, who are notorious for it, to suddenly find form and a whole string of safe hits gives them about eight runs in an innings, we just kept waiting for that and it didn't come."
Currie also paid tribute to the sportsmanship of South Wagga counterpart Justin Kearnes.
It was a good day for Turvey Park, who won four of the six grand finals on the day.
Premier: Turvey Park Red 7 d South Wagga 3
C grade: Turvey Park 11 d South Wagga 5
Youth: Turvey Park 15 d Saints Knights 3
Under 14s: Turvey Park Blue 19 d Turvey Park Red 8
Under 12s: Saints 7 d Turvey Park 3
Under 10s: South Wagga Warriors 21 d Turvey Park Red 19
