Late-week nerves on the horizon for Turvey Park ahead of grand final game

Sharon Hall has a lifetime of softball under her belt, but she keeps coming back for more.
Starting her career in primary school, the Turvey Park stalwart was raised in the game, and then returned to raise her children among it too.
After a dominating 13-0 win over Albury on Saturday, Hall's side will once again return to the Wagga Softball premier league grand final.
Returning to the last game of the season with her daughters, Paris and Charli, Hall thrives in playing alongside her children.
"I used to play in the other Turvey Park team but last year Turvey Park Red was a bit short, so I said well it's a win-win for me, I get to play with my friends or my daughters, so I moved to the Red team," Hall said.
"I think they worry more about me than I do them, but it is great playing with him, I love playing with them.
"I love playing with the younger girls to try and help them out a bit, so it's a nice experience."
Playing for their spot in this year's grand final, Hall felt her side was in control of the game from the first innings.
Following their game plan and fulfilling their roles helps propel them to a comfortable win.
Struggling all season with player unavailability, Hall was delighted to have access to a full-strength side.
"We were on on top from the start," Hall said.
"We all came out and played our role and did everything really well, it was nice having, finally, a pretty much full strength team which we haven't had many times this year.
"It was probably one of the first times that we were really at full strength, so we got off to a good start and never let them back into the game."
Looking ahead to the grand final, local softball enthusiasts would be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu after seeing the line up.
Turvey Park Red again will take on South Wagga Warriors, in what has become a great grand final rivalry.
The addition of Albury Comets this season shook up the competition, but the two stalwart clubs remain on top.
Hall said there is no knowing what to expect come grand final day.
"It is exciting, no doubt we'll get a little nervous as a week goes along, but as exciting as it is playing in another grand final, we know from the last two grand finals anything can happen on the day," she said.
"South Wagga has certainly been the strongest team all year but you have to be in it to win it and anything can happen on the day."
