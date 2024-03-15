'Not worth the risk': Driver's flouting law at level crossings on notice

Motorists have been warned of the potentially deadly consequences of complacency around train tracks as police focus on drivers flouting the law at Riverina railway crossings.
Officers this week began regular patrols of multiple locations in the region, including one that was the site of a major collision between a truck and a freight train this time last year.
Police will patrol locations in Old Junee, Junee and Marrar until March 22 to help increase safety around level crossings and remind road users of the importance of following the road rules.
The campaign is part of an ongoing series of awareness and enforcement campaigns between Transport for NSW and the NSW Police Force.
Between July 2008 and June 2023, there were 99 collisions between trains and vehicles at level crossings across NSW, resulting in the deaths of 10 people and 17 others being seriously injured.
On March 8 last year, a truck and Southern Shorthaul Railroad (SSR) locomotive collided at the Rock View level crossing on the Canola Way between Old Junee and Marrar.
The train and its carriages subsequently derailed, causing a multimillion-dollar clean-up.
The driver of the truck - identified as 55-year-old Ian Richard Wishart - was charged over the crash and remains before the court on multiple charges, including not stopping at a stop line/sign at a level crossing.
The train's two drivers - including Junee man Jamie Della - were taken to Wagga Base Hospital for assessment and later released.
Mr Della has since become the face of a high-visibility campaign highlighting the dangers posed at level crossings after SSR repainted and wrapped the locomotive involved in the collision with a picture showing him as a driver and survivor.
"We were driving an empty train about 1000 metres long, 1500 tonnes in weight, which is basically the equivalent of 1000 cars," he said in October.
"We were travelling 80 kilometres an hour and I think we managed to drop 15 kilometres in speed before the impact."
NSW Police Force Traffic and Highway Patrol Sergeant Shannon Pendlebury said people were still ignoring warnings at level crossings, despite the potentially fatal consequences.
"Trains can come from any direction, at any time, and there can be multiple trains on tracks that can travel at speeds of up to 160km/h," he said.
"Some trains can take more than a kilometre to come to a complete stop, so even if they see you, they can't stop.
"Disobeying level crossing warning lights and signs can lead to crashes between vehicles and trains where the consequences can be deadly."
Minister for Regional Roads Jenny Aitchison said everyone needed to look out for each other to ensure everyone reached their destination safely.
Ms Aitchison said part of that meant everyone needed to be cautious at level crossings.
"Signs, boom gates, flashing lights and road markings are there for a reason - to keep motorists and pedestrians safe," she said.
"For regional drivers, level crossings are a regular part of our trips, but it's important not to become complacent when we're using them.
Ms Aitchison urged people to wait and drive safely through level crossings.
"You might save a few minutes by rushing through a crossing. However, the risk can be devastating - it only takes a few seconds for a fatal collision to happen.
"Any death on a level crossing is a tragedy and one too many."
Ms Aitchison said a recent national level crossing safety roundtable heard as few as one in five, 22 per cent, of drivers were stopping at regional passive level crossings.
"Motorists who gamble with their safety and the safety of others at level crossings could face three demerit points and a $514 fine, but most tragically they or someone else could lose their life," she said.
Last month, the NSW government announced three high-risk Riverina level crossings would receive safety upgrades - including retro-reflective boom gates, audible warning devices, new signage and LED flashing lights.
The safety works will be carried out at 23 locations, including on the Goldfields Way at Old Junee, Blumer Avenue in Griffith and the Irrigation Way at Widgelli.
