The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

SSR, Old Junee train derailment survivor driver Jamie Della a face for crossing safety campaign

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The day train driver Jamie Della returned to work after a much-needed break to heal after a truck collided with his train, derailing it, it almost happened again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.