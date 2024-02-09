High-risk Riverina level crossing upgrades fast-tracked after cash splash

Three high-risk Riverina level crossings will receive safety upgrades as part of a multimillion-dollar cash splash from the federal government.
The upgrades at priority rail crossings across country areas of NSW were announced by the state's regional transport and roads minister, Jenny Aitchison, on February 8.
Retro-reflective boom gates, audible warning devices, new signage and LED flashing lights are among the proposed upgrades to boost visibility of incoming trains.
The safety works will be carried out at 23 locations, including on the Goldfields Way at Old Junee, Blumer Avenue in Griffith and the Irrigation Way at Widgelli.
Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke last week called on the NSW government to answer why the work at the Goldfields Way crossing in her electorate was yet to begin, despite the upgrade initially being slated for completion by the end of 2023.
Ms Cooke accused the Minns Labor government and Transport for NSW of "dragging their feet" on the project, with the latter confirming the work had been scheduled for 2024.
The MP said she alerted Ms Aitchison to the lack of action and welcomed news the upgrade had been made a priority.
"I'm very pleased she has listened to my concerns - and those of the local community - and has included this rail crossing on a list of priority projects across NSW that will share in federal funding," she said.
"We have been promised that work will get under way on the Goldfields Way crossing very soon, and I will certainly be keeping a close watch on this, to ensure progress is made in the first half of this year."
Ms Aitchison said the Goldfields Way crossing was first set down for an upgrade in 2020-21 and the former Coalition government failed to deliver the upgrade.
"Planning work on the level crossing upgrade was started in 2021-22 and the former government promised to complete it by September 2022," the minister said.
"The NSW Labor government has received $28 million from the federal government to deliver this and 22 other regional NSW level crossing upgrades over the next four years."
Ms Aitchison said Transport for NSW had advised the detailed design work for the Goldfields Way crossing upgrade had been completed, environmental assessment work was in progress and construction contract discussions were under way.
The federal government's regional level crossing upgrade fund aims to improve safety at locations in regional areas and reduce serious and fatal crashes.
The money set aside by the Commonwealth is being matched by the NSW government for the works.
"The investments we're making are absolutely crucial because they will improve safety in regional communities and help save lives," Ms Aitchison said.
The federal government is also investing in education on safely navigating rail crossings, better data and risk assessments, and research into low-cost, innovative safety solutions.
Nationally there have been 39 fatalities, 49 serious injuries and 322 collisions at level crossings between mid-2014 and 2022, according to the National Level Crossing Safety Strategy.
Almost 80 per cent of Australia's level crossings had only passive protection, such as stop signs, in place as of 2022.
In December two train drivers were killed near the South Australia-NSW border when a freight train collided with a truck on the Barrier Highway.
In March last year, three people were injured after a train and a truck collided at a level crossing on Canola Way between Marrar and Old Junee.
