Level crossing fix delayed but still tracking towards completion

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 1 2024 - 5:00am
Old Junee residents Anna Lashbrook and son Henry Lashbrook, 8, are eager to see upgrades to the Goldfields Way level crossing. Picture by Les Smith
The NSW government has confirmed a Riverina level crossing upgrade remains on track for completion, despite the promised works initially being slated for completion by the end of last year.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

