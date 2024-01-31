Level crossing fix delayed but still tracking towards completion

The NSW government has confirmed a Riverina level crossing upgrade remains on track for completion, despite the promised works initially being slated for completion by the end of last year.
The railway crossing on the Goldfields Way at Old Junee will be upgraded as part of Transport for NSW's Level Crossing Improvement Program (LCIP).
Investigation and planning work was carried out in 2021 and 2022 to inform plans for upgrades including LED flashing lights, bells and retro-reflective boom gates.
The government at the time set those works to be completed by the end of 2023.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke this week called for the NSW government to answer why the work at the crossing was yet to commence.
"The level crossing on Goldfields Way ... has long been a concern for locals who, 12 months ago, were promised a complete safety overhaul of this site," Ms Cooke said.
"But as of today, nothing has been done. The NSW Labor government and Transport for NSW have clearly been dragging their feet."
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said work at the crossing has been scheduled for 2024.
"In 2023-24 detailed design has been completed, environmental assessment work has progressed and is near completion," the spokesperson said.
Old Junee residents keen to see the crossing upgrades completed are hoping the works aren't far off.
Mother Anna Lashbrook is among those residents and has witnessed her fair share of near-misses at the crossing over the years.
"We all know roads are dangerous places to be, there are a lot of road users passing by who aren't local and we are just focused on the safety of everybody," she said.
"We are pretty excited for the plans for improvements that were promised to us two budgets ago, I think the boom gates will be great.
"I think what is planned is a great start."
Ms Cooke has called on NSW Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison to visit Old Junee to see first-hand the issues caused by the Goldfields Way crossing and another on Canola Way between the village and Marrar.
"Not only are they behind schedule on this project, but calls for upgrades to the level crossing just up the line on Canola Way, have fallen on deaf ears," Ms Cooke said.
"Less than 12 months ago, the Canola Way crossing was the site of a major collision between a truck and a train. The crossing is located on a sharp 's' bend and presents considerable safety risks.
"While more warning signs have been erected, clearly more needs to be done to improve safety at the Canola Way level crossing.
"Whether it's local residents on the school or grocery run, heavy freight operators transporting goods in and out of the area, our farmers moving stock, or those on board the trains, we need a greater focus and more investment on keeping people safe at level crossings.
"I'm calling on the Regional Transport Minister to visit the region and see for herself the issues that continue to plague these crossings, and to make the safety of our communities a top priority for 2024, and immediately start work on upgrading these level crossings."
