A string of Riverina papers are set to change hands in a deal announced this week.
Owner of Tumut-based Wilkie Watson Publications, Luke Watson, has agreed to sell his family's six papers to the Victorian-based Province Press Group.
PPG's Monaro Media Group - which publishes the Cooma-based Monaro Post and Jindabyne's Summit Sun - will take over the Tumut and Adelong Times, Tumbarumba Times and The Gundagai Independent in January 2024.
The deal also includes the sale of other Riverina mastheads including The Temora Independent, Narrandera Argus and The Lake News, published with support of a Lake Cargelligo community services group.
PPG chairman Hartley Higgins said the Wilkie Watson families have been newspaper publishers and commercial printers in Tumut for four generations, an operation they have expanded into the mid-Riverina over the past decade.
"[They] been around for four generations and have put their heart and soul into newspapers," Mr Higgins said.
"But at the end of the day Luke Watson wants to have a break and what we're trying to do is maintain the papers and the town coverage they've provided in the past."
The purchase follows PPG's acquisition of several NSW Central West and Hilltops mastheads from ACM in May this year.
Mr Higgins said the additional mastheads located in the Riverina - between the company's NSW Cooma and Cowra-based newspapers - come with strong historic connections to their towns and regional communities.
"They fit with our aim of growth and will be supported by group publishing technologies," he said.
He said the new papers were in "important country towns" and that the company was very keen to keep them running.
"We really believe in country newspapers and that they belong to the community, therefore we run it in trust for the communities we serve.
"We will do our best to maintain those papers we are taking on and to also add digital services."
He said there are currently close to 15 staff employed across the papers and that there are plans to open up some new cadetships in the near future.
The company's North East Media division publishes the tri-weekly Wangaratta Chronicle and other papers, where it has a printing press where the Riverina papers are set to be printed in the future.
NEM CEO Edward Higgins believes reader value can be added to the additional newspapers along with digital media services.
"We believe local newspapers should actively reflect the communities they serve and consistently promote the local economy and jobs," Mr Higgins said.
