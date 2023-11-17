Residents are being urged to reinstate COVID-19 precautions heading into the festive season as case numbers surge across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD).
The latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report by NSW Health ending November 4 shows an increase of more than 50 cases across the MLHD compared to the fortnight prior, ending October 21.
Throughout September NSW Health reported more than 127 positive COVID-19 PCR tests for the MLHD and in October more than 163 positive PCR tests were reported for the MLHD.
Just 17 days into November and there have already been 170 positive PCR tests reported for the MLHD, showing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.
This doesn't include the suspected dozens of residents who haven't tested themselves or reported their positive test results.
To combat the surge residents are being urged to take extra precautions.
A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network said residents should be following previous health advice.
"It's important to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations, practice good hygiene, and stay home if you're feeling unwell and chat with your GP or pharmacist if you have any questions," the spokesperson said.
"Reducing the spread of COVID-19 is vital to protecting the health and wellbeing of our community's most vulnerable members."
NSW Minister for Health Ryan Park while there is a surge in cases it doesnt seem to be translating to massive increases in hospitalisations at this stage.
"What we do need to do is a few things as individuals and as communities though, to be quite honest, we need to make sure that we've got that important COVID booster, we need to make sure that if we are unwell, that we don't just walk into work and spread our germs throughout the rest of the workplace and we need to make sure very importantly, that if we're not 100 per cent, we don't go to vulnerable settings such as hospitals and aged care homes so we can play a role," he said.
