The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Photos

Suparazi wins the Snake Gully Cup for Nick Heywood and Ben Brisbourne

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 17 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 7:01pm
Suparazi, with Nick Heywood in the saddle, captures the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m) at Gundagai on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith
Suparazi, with Nick Heywood in the saddle, captures the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m) at Gundagai on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith

FORMER Southern District jockey Nick Heywood returned home to guide Victorian visitor Suparazi to victory in the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m) on Friday.

