The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga's Isaac Molloy secures college scholarship at Parkland,Illinois

MM
By Matt Malone
November 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WAGGA teenager Isaac Molloy hopes he can go out on a winning note before embarking on the experience of a lifetime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help