WAGGA teenager Isaac Molloy hopes he can go out on a winning note before embarking on the experience of a lifetime.
Molloy has secured a college scholarship in the United States next year and will leave for his new opportunity in January.
But before he takes off, he has his sights set on successfully defending his title at the club championships at Wagga Country Club this weekend.
The 18-year-old shot rounds of 70 and 76 in the opening two rounds last weekend to be in a tie for second alongside Charles Talbot, one behind leader James Elliott.
Molloy is happy enough to be within striking distance heading into the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.
"Yeah I definitely didn't play my best golf over the first two rounds so to still only be one shot back, I think I'm still within striking distance. I haven't shot myself out of it," Molloy said.
"I'll just play my usual style of golf. Just try to hole some putts. Just back myself and it shouldn't be too bad."
Molloy admitted he lost all confidence with the putter in last Sunday's second round and will be hoping to rediscover his touch this weekend.
Only four shots separate the top five golfers heading into the final weekend, with previous winners Kurt Pideski and Luke Chisholm sitting in fourth and fifth.
Molloy concedes the advantage lies with Elliott but believes any of the top five are capable of victory.
"You'd have to obviously say Jimmy. He's played a pretty solid first two rounds," Molloy said.
"But it's a pretty stacked leaderboard. If you had of said who is to beat at the start of the tournament, I would have said the five blokes that are up there at the moment.
"The top players at the club are all up there so it's going to be a good battle I reckon."
Molloy expects to be need to shoot under par on both days to take out the title.
"I want to shoot combined four under probably. Two under both rounds I'd be happy with," he said.
"That's what I feel like I want to shoot but it depends on conditions.
"The thing is everyone on that leaderboard can all shoot low scores.
"It's just good fun. Because a lot of the other blokes don't play as many tournaments as I do, it's sort of the one time they get a bit of competitive golf in so it will be good fun."
It will be the last major tournament Molloy plays in at his home club before heading off to Parkland College, Illinois in January.
He can't wait.
"I'm going to a college called Parkland in Illinois so I'm pretty excited about that. I'm heading off early January. So I'll be starting midway through their simister. it should be pretty good," he said.
"The opportunity came up and I thought if I don't take it, I'll regret it so it should be cool."
With his tuition covered as part of his scholarship, Molloy will study a business degree.
"It's a win-win, play golf and get an education," he said.
"It's what they call a junior college so it's one of the lower divisions but they're number three ranked in the nation at the moment, so they're quite a highly-ranked school for their division.
"They've had quite a lot of success the last couple of years so it should be pretty cool to go to a school like that. Because it is a lower division, hopefully I can move up to one of the higher D1 schools after a couple of years."
Molloy hopes he can leave Wagga Country Club on a winning note.
"Yeah definitely. There's no added pressure I wouldn't say but I've probably put it on myself, I want to get it two years in a row and cement my spot at the club," he said.
