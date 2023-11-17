It was a very special day at the Golden Wheel for the Robertson family as father and daughter duo Bill and Grace stood on the podium after their respective races.
At just 15-years-old, Grace is a star of the future who has already enjoyed a staggering rise after only starting track and road cycling back in January.
Her latest feat saw her take out the under 17's women's race and Grace admitted that the result came as a complete shock.
"I am very proud of it and I didn't actually expect to get a result like I did," Grace said.
"I've been working hard and there's been lots of crashes but it's all worth it though.
"I was really happy with my result."
While many cyclists pick up the sport at a very young age, Grace revealed that she has only recently started riding competitively.
"I started road cycling in January and the same with track cycling," she said.
"Last year I got on a gravel bike and then I watched dad and how he's been doing road and track and I thought I'd give it a go.
"I'm really enjoying it."
Grace's Golden Wheel success was her first major victory and she admitted that she would like to pursue the sport and see how far her talents will take her.
"Definitely," she said.
"I do try and train a lot and see how far I can go and I would like to take it way further."
She also said that it was extremely beneficial to have someone as experienced as her father Bill to act as a guide.
"He's like my main coach," she said.
"He tells me everything and he gives me my tips.
"I can ask him anything and I can ride with him, he knows it all."
Having won her final, Grace said that she then entered supporter mode and cheered on Bill in the Golden Wheel race.
"Before he went on the track I said now you've got to go and win it," she said.
"I've won mine so now you have got to go and win yours, I was screaming go dad go and he came second and I'm really proud of him for that."
While Grace was competing in her first Golden Wheel carnival, Bill made his first appearance in 12 years and is a four-time winner of the event.
Bill admitted it's been a number of years since he last raced competitively and he said he wasn't expecting to go as well as he did.
"It was unexpected as I didn't rate myself as a chance at all," he said.
"It's been so long and I haven't raced that carnival for 12 years and I haven't really done much cycling at all for the best part of 10.
"It's only because Grace started doing some cycling that it's forced me to start doing a little bit to ride with her and one thing led to another and next thing I'm racing again.
"Even better I was standing on the podium and that was pretty special."
A decorated and successful cyclist himself, Bill said it was very special to see his daughter claim the first major title of her young career.
"Yeah absolutely," he said.
"Nobody has pushed Grace into cycling people may think that because she's a Robertson that she has been, but it's happened organically all by itself.
"I didn't even consider getting back into cycling after all those years.
"For her to do all this within a year and be competitive and doing well, it's great for her and I'm quite proud of her."
