The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Grace and Bill Robertson stood on the podium at the Golden Wheel

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 17 2023 - 6:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a very special day at the Golden Wheel for the Robertson family as father and daughter duo Bill and Grace stood on the podium after their respective races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.