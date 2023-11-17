The Daily Advertisersport
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Wagga cricketer Josh Staines will captain Riverina

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 17 2023 - 5:05pm
Wagga cricketer Josh Staines has been revealed as the new Riverina captain ahead of the NSW Cricket Country Championships next weekend.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

