Wagga cricketer Josh Staines has been revealed as the new Riverina captain ahead of the NSW Cricket Country Championships next weekend.
Staines steps into the role vacated by Sam Gainsford who will unfortunately miss the championships with a back injury.
The Country Bash Twenty20 competition is being held prior to the Country Championships and Riverina will effectively take two sides up for the different tournaments.
Wagga RSL's Ethan Bartlett and Penrith's Jake Scott will both play in the Twenty20 games only while Kooringal's Zach Starr will just play in the one-day fixtures.
Kooringal's Hamish Starr, St Michaels' Beck Frostick, South Wagga's Mac Webster and Albury's Brad McMillan will all play in both formats for Riverina.
A talented Wagga junior, Staines has in recent years played in the ACT Premier Cricket competition before making the move this season to Cricket Albury Wodonga club Belvoir.
Staines said that he was grateful for the opportunity to captain the side but noted that it was disappointing that Gainsford would miss the championships.
"It's obviously unfortunate for Sammy Gainsford," Staines said.
"It's disappointing to see him out the great all-rounder he is and a genuine bloke as well.
"We'll miss him but I'm grateful to take over, it'll be an exciting four days and I'm looking forward to it."
Despite not having captained a senior side in recent years, Staines believes past experiences should hold him in good stead at the championships.
"Obviously growing up going through the pathway system playing for Riverina I did captain that," he said.
"I have got a bit of experience, the last year or two I probably haven't had as much experience captaining but I've always had input which has been good down at Tuggeranong.
"It's kept me in good stead."
Staines was pretty happy with the strength of the two Riverina sides and believed that they should be competitive at the championships.
"The team depth wise is looking really good," he said.
"We have two T20's on the first day and then we play three one-dayers so the team sort of changes.
"But they are both looking pretty good which is great."
Riverina Country Bash side: Ben Mitchell (Corowa), Ethan Bartlett (Wagga RSL), Nicholas Whitelaw (Belvoir), Josh Staines (Belvoir) (C) (Wk), Jake Scott (Penrith), Hamish Starr (Kooringal), Beck Frostick (St Michaels), Mac Webster (South Wagga), Brad McMillan (Albury), Chris Galvin (Lavington), Luke Docherty (Lavington) and Ryan Brown (Lavington)
Riverina Country Championships side: Chris Galvin (Lavington), Beck Frostick (St Michaels), Drew Cameron (Belvoir), Josh Staines (Belvoir) (C) (Wk), Ben Fulford (North Albury), Brad McMillan (Albury), Hamish Starr (Kooringal), Mac Webster (South Wagga), Nathan Brown (Lavington), Zach Starr (Kooringal), Dean Nicholson (St Patricks), Ryan Brown (Lavington) and Luke Docherty (Lavington)
