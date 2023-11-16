More than 20 firefighters were called to a Riverina property on Thursday morning to help tackle a blaze ignited by machinery.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were called to a property on Wattles Road, Lockhart, at about 11.30am following reports of a grass fire causing a large cloud of smoke.
A spokesperson for the RFS said 27 firefighters responded to the blaze which was ignited by a header.
The fire burnt 40 hectares before it was extinguished a little over an hour after crews arrived on ground.
The spokesperson said no other damage has been reported.
