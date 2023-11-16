The Daily Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
RFS crews responded to a grass fire on Wattles Road, Lockhart

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 16 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 4:00pm
Firefighters called to grass fire at Lockhart. Picture by Andrew Walsh
Firefighters called to grass fire at Lockhart. Picture by Andrew Walsh

More than 20 firefighters were called to a Riverina property on Thursday morning to help tackle a blaze ignited by machinery.

