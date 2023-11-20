The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Ryan Collins is excited to be joining Collingullie-Glenfield Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Collingullie-Glenfield Park recruit Ryan Collins can't wait to get started with his new club after making the move across from the Hume League. Picture by Madeline Begley
New Collingullie-Glenfield Park recruit Ryan Collins can't wait to get started with his new club after making the move across from the Hume League. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ryan Collins is looking forward to taking on a new challenge with Collingullie-Glenfield Park next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.