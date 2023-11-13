THE release of the NRL fixture has confirmed there will be no game in Wagga next year.
Canberra Raiders chief executive Don Furner indicated as much after the club's most recent trip to Equex Centre in May this year.
Furner said earlier this year that a conflicting deal with the ACT Government meant that the Raiders' thrilling 31-30 win over the Dolphins in Wagga would be their last NRL game in the city for the immediate future.
This was confirmed on Monday when the NRL fixture for 2024 dropped.
"We're under a deal with the ACT government on our stadium there that we are only allowed to take a certain amount of games away every five years and we've reached that limit," Furner said back in May.
"We would get penalised under our agreement as they obviously want all the games to be in Canberra.
"We will have another crack, it might be two years but we will definitely come back here."
The Raiders held four NRL games in Wagga through a period from 2018-23.
The partnership was a great success with a record crowd of 10,445 turning out to the game this year.
The Raiders said on Monday that a 'home' fixture at the NRL Magic Round will replace the Wagga game next season.
"The Raiders will also take a home fixture to the NRL Magic Round for the first time, which will replace the home fixture that has been held in Wagga Wagga over the past few seasons," a Raiders statement said.
"The opportunity to take a home match to Magic Round will be a wonderful reward for all the club's loyal and fanatical members and fans in southeast Queensland, with the match against the Bulldogs in Brisbane set to double as a celebration of the club's 1994 premiership victory."
