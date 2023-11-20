TALENTED Wagga sportsman James Elliott has captured his first club championship at Wagga Country Club.
Elliott scored a runaway eight-shot victory, defeating defending champion Isaac Molloy and Charles Talbot, who finished in a tie for second.
Heading into the final weekend with a one-shot lead, Elliott soon put himself in the box seat with a third round two under par 70.
That opened up a four-shot lead heading into the final round and Elliott showed nerves of steel to produce another rock solid round of 72 to clinch the title.
Molloy threw away his chance of defending the title with a third round 78 that put him nine off the pace.
Talbot was the closest of the chasing pack but was unable to make any inroads in the final round with a 76.
It was a deserved breakthrough for the 38-year-old, who had gone close and finished among the placings on a number of times in previous years.
In B grade, Jordan Kendall (332) edged out Alan Raves (333) by one shot, with Daryl Pellow (336) in third spot.
Geoff McNamara (363) grabbed the C grade title, four clear of Daniel Pocius (367) and Mark Crittenden (367).
Dennis Schultz won the senior title, while Henry Molloy is the junior champion.
The A grade nett winner was Andrew Uhr (284), Daryl Pellow (284) took out B grade, while Finn Shaw (279) won C grade.
287 - James Elliott (71,74,70,72)
295 - Isaac Molloy (70,76,78,71), Charles Talbot (73,73,73,76)
