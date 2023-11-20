IT IS all systems go for Another One's tilt at Friday's $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup (1590m).
Another One fared much better at the weights than he did for the Snake Gully Cup and has been allocated 59 kilograms for the feature across the border.
Another One was given 65kg for the Snake Gully Cup last Friday, a feature race worth the same amount.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin also nominated Another One for the $1 million The Gong at Kembla Grange, the Benchmark 88 Handicap (2000m) on the same card and the inaugural $200,000 Community Chest (1400m) at Canberra.
Colvin was relieved to see Another One with 59kg at Wodonga.
"I'm pretty happy with that," Colvin said.
"Now we've just got to hope we get a half decent draw. We got a bad one last time."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Another One ran third in last year's Wodonga Cup but put in a herculean performance after being trapped four wide without cover for the trip.
He had the audacity to hit the front at the top of the straight and kick clear, only to be run down in the shadows of the winning post.
Colvin is likely to accept in the Benchmark 88 at Kembla Grange on Saturday just in case he draws extremely bad at Wodonga.
Another One was 26th in the order of entry for the $1 million feature.
"We'll be lucky to get a run in The Gong," he said.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Junipal, who won the Seymour Cup last start, has been given the top weight of 63kg at Wodonga.
Snake Gully Cup winner Suparazi (56kg) and Albury galloper Bianco Vilano (54kg) are also among the nominations for the Wodonga Cup.
Danny Beasley is booked to ride Another One.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.