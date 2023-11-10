The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/AFL

Riverina trio Charlie McCormack, Harvey Thomas and Cleo Buttifant tipped to be drafted

MM
By Matt Malone
November 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleo Buttifant is one of three Riverina footballers that Tadhg Kennelly believes will be drafted to an AFL club later this year. Picture by Madeline Begley
Cleo Buttifant is one of three Riverina footballers that Tadhg Kennelly believes will be drafted to an AFL club later this year. Picture by Madeline Begley

GIANTS Academy head coach Tadhg Kennelly has backed three Riverina footballers to find AFL homes by the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.