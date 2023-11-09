Having dominated with the ball in the past, Wagga RSL's Tim Cameron is now enjoying contributing mainly with the bat this season for the Bulldogs.
Cameron has put together innings of 1, 46, 83 and 30 in the first four games of the season and been the Bulldogs highest run-scorer in two of those contests.
It's been a strong start to the season for the 37-year-old who was also recently presented with a plaque celebrating over 200 games played at first grade level for the Bulldogs.
Having spent 25 years at the club, Cameron said it was an honour to receive the award celebrating the significant milestone.
"Yeah it was pretty special," Cameron said.
"I knew I was around that mark but I didn't know exactly where I was up to.
"The boys had organised a bit of a presentation for me on Saturday morning prior to the match starting and it was really humbling to hear the words and just have those guys around from the club and especially the family.
"I have a very supportive wife and girls and family, work colleagues have also been very helpful in getting me there.
"Just to hear all that stuff and have them congratulating you on the milestone it was pretty special and very humbling."
Currently taking a spell from rolling the arm over, Cameron said it's been good to make a contribution with the bat.
"It's not been too bad," he said.
"You just try and put your best foot forward.
"I think the bowling is potentially taking a bit of a toll on the body and I'm currently not bowling.
"So I'm just trying to do my best with the bat and I've had a couple of chances where I've been able to help perform for the team.
"That's all I've ever really tried to do, you just try and represent yourself and perform the best you can.
"I've thrived on that over the years, just with the bowling and trying to get the best out of yourself to perform for the team and just having the confidence in your own ability to be the bloke to help turn the tide for your team and do the right thing and perform.
"I'm not bowling at the moment but I've had a few chances with the bat so that's been alright and hopefully that can continue."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Bulldogs currently sit third after a strong start to the season and Cameron is pretty pleased with how RSL is currently going.
"There's certainly some positives," he said.
"I think the whole comp is 2-2 after a couple of different upsets over the weekend so it's a really close comp.
"There's certainly room for improvement from our behalf and there's definitely some positives to take out of the couple of losses and some areas to work on out of the couple of wins.
"I'm just excited for where the clubs going, you look at the next generation coming through and there are some grand plans in the pipeline for our home facilities.
"It's exciting to see where we are all going and hopefully we can gel together a bit more on the weekends.
"We've obviously got Kooringal this weekend and they've got some more than handy cricketers so we'll see how we go this week."
The Bulldogs and Colts will clash for the second time this season on Saturday and Cameron was hoping that RSL could replicate their winning efforts from round one.
"Hopefully we go alright," he said.
"We obviously had Ethan Bartlett in round one when we come across them and Ethan is just on another level and he tore them apart and took the game away from them.
"We'll take some positives out of that and work on areas we know we can improve on.
"We'll see how we go in the match-ups and get a few things together and plan to look for another win."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.