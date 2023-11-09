The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

The Wagga RSL all-rounder has started the season strongly

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 9 2023 - 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having dominated with the ball in the past, Wagga RSL's Tim Cameron is now enjoying contributing mainly with the bat this season for the Bulldogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.