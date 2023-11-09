Wagga's Alex Maiden has found success in American Samoa alongside the Australian under 18 women's softball team.
Competing in the Oceania World Cup group stage qualifiers, Australia won two games to secure their group stage position.
Australia, alongside tournament winners New Zealand, have now progressed to the next stage of competition.
Following a strong performance for ACT at nationals earlier this year Maiden was selected for the team.
She was the only ACT athlete selected on the squad.
Her first international call up, Maiden said before heading out that she was excited for the tournament, and confident in her team's chances to qualify.
The next stage of competition will be played in 2024, with final details yet to be announced.
Poor weather abroad meant the final day of the round robin games in America Samoa went unplayed.
