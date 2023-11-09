The Daily Advertiser
Alex Maiden and Aussie Spirit progress to the next World Cup stage

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 9 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:34pm
Wagga's Alex Maiden was part of the Aussie Spirit team that competed in American Samoa. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga's Alex Maiden has found success in American Samoa alongside the Australian under 18 women's softball team.

