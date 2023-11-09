THREE-time Southern District premiership-winning jockey John Kissick is taking a more relaxed approach to his riding career amid his latest comeback.
Kissick made a winning return to the saddle at Berrigan last Saturday when steering Solvere ($2.00) to victory for Wangaratta trainer Dan McCarthy.
It was his first race ride since July and second since finishing up his Queensland stint in February this year.
The 32-year-old loved being back riding winners.
"It felt great," Kissick said.
"Good to be back and getting a winner for long time friend and supporter Dan McCarthy."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Kissick has ridden over 400 winners in the saddle and enjoyed metropolitan success when apprenticed to champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller for the 2013-14 season.
His career however has never been the saddle since he suffered a broken back in a steer-riding accident in 2016.
Since then, Kissick has constantly battled injuries but has worked hard to make one more comeback.
This time however, Kissick only plans to ride part-time rather than rely on the profession for his sole income.
"I'm going to ride one to two times a week as I work full-time breaking horses in with Shaun Nolen," Kissick explained.
"Sort of just ride a few times a week as opposed to full-time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.