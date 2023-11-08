ALBURY trainer Donna Scott hopes to make her mark on the Flemington carnival over the final two race meetings.
Scott will take Snap Book to Flemington on Thursday to contest the $150,000 Benchmark 90 (1800m). The lightly-raced stayer was a winner over the mile at Albury two starts back.
Blaike McDougall will ride from barrier two.
Our Last Cash will look to keep his unblemished record at Flemington intact on Saturday when he contests the listed $150,000 Open Handicap (1200m).
Craig Williams will be reunited with Our Last Cash. He's been on board the six-year-old at his past two Flemington wins.
Our Last Cash was a creditable eighth in the Kosciuszko last start.
...
A GOLDEN Eagle suspension won't prevent Tyler Schiller continuing his association with Front Page at Flemington on Saturday.
Front Page will step out for the first time since his triumphant Kosciuszko defence when he competes in the $3 million Champions Sprint (1200m).
Front Page will go up against champion Kiwi mare Imperatriz and the in-form Bella Nipotina, among others. He has drawn barrier seven for his Southern District connections.
Schiller copped a careless riding suspension from his ride on Strait Acer in the Golden Eagle, where he was found to cause interference to Age Of Kings an Amelia's Jewel at the 300m mark.
It was Schiller's first careless riding suspension in 637 race rides. Stewards took into account his good record when handing down an 11-day suspension.
He is free to ride at Flemington on the final day of the Melbourne Cup carnival, but will now miss the $1 million Hunter meeting at Newcastle.
Schiller can resume riding on The Gong day on November 25.
...
IT WILL be onwards and upwards to the Wodonga Gold Cup for Another One.
Another One made a strong return to racing when third in the $200,000 Goulburn Cup (1400m) last Sunday.
Danny Beasley gave Another One every chance from the inside barrier and he really knuckled down the last 100 metres to grab third behind Grebeni.
"It was a good run," Colvin said.
"He wants a mile. It showed. When they sprinted, he just couldn't quite sprint with a couple of them. I was happy with his first-up run, it was good and now we'll go to the Wodonga Cup."
Danny Beasley will ride Another One in the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup (1590m) on Friday, November 24.
Colvin will look to try and qualify Another One for next year's Big Dance at some stage in the season.
...
FORMER Southern District apprentice Molly Bourke enjoyed the biggest win of her career to date on Melbourne Cup day.
Bourke steered the John Sargent-trained Ningaloo Star ($4.60) to victory in the $125,000 Benchmark 64 Handicap (1300m) at Randwick.
It was all part of a big few days for Bourke, who rode Crackalacka in the $500,000 Four Pillars followed by the $3 million Big Dance.
...
YOUNG Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet enjoyed his first winning double at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last Friday.
Burnet captured a race-to-race double to finish the Wagga card when I Am Xtravagant ($2.60) and Spirit Lake ($5.50) claimed their maiden wins.
I Am Xtravagant was having his third race start, while Spirit Lake was backed from $26 into $5.50 in her first start since arriving from the Ron Quinton stable.
"I was stoked," Burnet said.
"The first winner, I Am Xtravagant, he actually surprised me a bit. He's been running well but I didn't expect him to win in the fashion he did so that was good.
"Then I thought I used up all my luck...but Spirit Lake had been just flying so for her to get the job done as well was unreal."
Burnet, a renowned breaker, only trains a small team but is building his stable.
"Like everyone, everyone's trying to build their stable and get quality and you need results so it was good to have a good day," he said.
"The exciting thing about the two that won were that they were both maidens and they both, hopefully, have a bit more to offer.
...
THREE-time Southern District premiership-winning jockey John Kissick made a successful return to the saddle at Berrigan on Saturday.
It may have only been a three-horse Class Two Handicap (1200m) at Berrigan but it meant a great deal to Kissick after making a winning start to his latest comeback.
In his first race since July, Kissick guided Solvere ($2.00) to victory for Wangaratta trainer Dan McCarthy.
...
WAGGA trainer Fiona Schneiders was back in the winner's list at Berrigan on Saturday.
Former Victorian mare Martha Lavinia ($4.40) scored a strong win in the Benchmark 50 Handicap (1100m), with Jake Duffy in the saddle.
It was Schneiders' first win since September 28, 2020, when Fifi Girl won her maiden at big odds at Leeton.
...
GALLOPS
Friday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
