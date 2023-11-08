The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Donna Scott pair Snap Book and Our Last Cash bound for Flemington

MM
By Matt Malone
November 8 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Our Last Cash will be looking to continue his unbeaten record at Flemington when he steps out on the final day of the Melbourne Cup carnival. Picture by Racing Photos
Our Last Cash will be looking to continue his unbeaten record at Flemington when he steps out on the final day of the Melbourne Cup carnival. Picture by Racing Photos

ALBURY trainer Donna Scott hopes to make her mark on the Flemington carnival over the final two race meetings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.