New Young coach Tom Giles is ready to get the ball rolling early with the club's first pre-season hit out on Saturday.
It's been less than seven weeks since Group Nine grand final day, where the Cherrypickers won both the Sullivan Cup and reserve grade titles as well as just falling short in the Weissel Cup.
However Giles is already looking to implement a new approach after stepping into the role last month.
"My plan is to get everyone involved, especially the juniors and the locals," Giles said.
"I thought it was the perfect weekend to have a barbie and get everyone involved from 16s all the way through to first grade.
"It gets them all in and ready to go.
"There will be a session on Saturday but we probably won't start pre-season until the first week of December."
READ MORE
Giles isn't concerned about it being too early a kick off.
Instead he's looking to use the session as a way to start his vision for the club.
"We're better off getting it in early, getting everyone fit and ready to go for the year ahead," he said.
"We will just go from there.
"I'll have a chat to them about what I want out of pre-season and chat to all the coaches as well.
"We will get a decent turn out, a few of the locals have been messaging me saying how keen they are and have been doing a little bit on the side."
Young have already announced the signings of three Sydney-based players who will travel to be part of the 2024 season.
They won't make the first pre-season session but Giles expects they won't be strangers to the club for long.
"They are coming down but they will be coming down when pre-season starts and we will have a few Sunday sessions," he said.
"The three blokes I've signed I know I can trust to do their own stuff, they've been involved in pathways and I've sent programs out to them so they will get it all done by themselves."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.