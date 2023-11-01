Representatives from all six Wagga Cricket clubs feature in the 39-strong Riverina squad selected for the upcoming Cricket NSW Country Championships and Country Bash.
Riverina captain Sam Gainsford is joined by Kooringal teammates Hamish Starr and Zach Starr in the squad while Ethan Bartlett is the sole representative from Wagga RSL.
South Wagga recruit Mac Webster has been rewarded for his superb start to the season with a spot while reigning premiers Wagga City have three players selected in Josh Thompson, Jack Harper and Aaron Maxwell.
The returning Dave Garness and Beck Frostick have both earned selection from St Michaels while Lake Albert are represented by Haydn Pascoe.
Former South Wagga pair Jake Scott and Blake Harper have been named and are eligible to play in the Twenty20 competition only while Wagga local Josh Staines who currently plays for Belvoir in Albury is also in the squad.
The championships are only three weeks away and Riverina coach Trent Ball is thrilled with the strength of the squad selected.
"It's been a bit easier this year when we've had some cricket played compared to last year where we were just washed out for two months," Ball said.
"Some blokes are there on form and some are on past performances in the last couple of years.
"But it shows the strength I think in the Albury and Wagga comps and the quality of the top end players."
It's quite a large squad to announce just a few short weeks out from the tournament, however Ball said that the introduction of the Twenty20 Country Bash competition on the Thursday meant that he had to select players to make up effectively two different teams.
"It's because of the T20's as well on the Thursday," he said.
"There's guys that will play in the 50-over team that I wouldn't pick in the T20 team and probably vice versa.
"There is probably only going to be three to four maybe that play in both teams across the four days.
"That's the main reason and there were some guys picked purely for the T20's and we've sort of had to cover all bases for two formats."
Scott and Harper are currently playing in Sydney for Penrith and Eastern Suburbs respectively, however they are eligible to play for Riverina in the Country Bash T20 competition.
Ball said that Scott has already committed to play for Riverina in the T20 games which he said was a massive boost.
"Yeah it's unreal," he said.
"He's up in Sydney and it's probably a lot easier for him to say no I'll give it a miss.
"But as soon as I asked him he said yeah I'm in.
"That's going to be awesome just to have him back involved, especially the way that he's going now as he's flying.
"He's a real asset to have in the team and I can't wait to see how he actually goes."
Riverina squad: Sam Gainsford (C), Hamish Starr, Zac Starr, Jake Scott T20*, Blake Harper T20*, Ethan Bartlett, Mac Webster, Josh Thompson, Jack Harper, Aaron Maxwell, David Garness, Beck Frostick, Haydn Pascoe, Ben Mitchell, Jarryd Hatton, Matt Grantham, Chris Galvin, Oscar Lyons, Ryan Brown, Luke Docherty, Matt Condon, Ash Borella, Cal Langlands, Ben Fulford, Tom Hemsley, Lachie McMillan, Josh Staines, Hayat Niazi, Drew Cameron, Kane Scott, Dean Nicholson, Sam Stephens, Ross Dixon, Corey McCarthy, Will Sharp, Liam Evans, Ben Beaumont, Brenton Loudon and Adam Decicco.
