A man has admitted to a spate of offending across the Riverina and northern Victoria involving stolen cars, home break-ins, fuel drive-offs and thefts.
Connor Aiken's drug-fuelled spree ended with his arrest at the Yarrawonga Woolworths on July 27.
He thrashed about as police tried to take him in custody but his pregnant co-accused, partner Sarah Walters, was arrested quietly.
Aiken was caught with a stolen vehicle at a Mann Street home in Wodonga on May 23, 2021.
He appeared nervous and checks showed the car had been taken from Albury earlier that morning.
A car was also stolen from a Holbrook home on January 30 last year, with unknown offenders accessing a bag on the victim's mobility scooter.
Keys were taken and the 2007 Ford Fairlane started at the Bardwell Street house.
The car was driven to a petrol station on Anzac Parade in Wodonga and fuel stolen, and was driven to a Murray Street home in Yarrawonga.
Three people, including Aiken, got out of the vehicle about 7am on February 3 last year and broke inside.
Items including an Apple iPad, Pandora bracelet, sunglasses and a Fitbit were stolen.
The group left in the stolen car, which was later found dumped at Wagga's Lake Albert.
Aiken's DNA was found on a Coca Cola bottle lid in the car, with his partner's DNA also allegedly found.
Another car was stolen in Lavington on February 25 last year with fuel again stolen from an Anzac Parade petrol station in Wodonga.
Aiken resumed his spree on July 14 this year when he targeted an 87-year-old man's home.
Entry was forced at the Yarrawonga property on Jane Road with a Ford Falcon worth $10,000 stolen from a garage.
A Trojan hammer, which Aiken had been filmed purchasing at the town's Bunnings, had been used to get entry to the house and was left behind.
Paperwork with the victim's name was found dumped on the side of the road at Conargo two days later and the partially damaged vehicle was found at Lockhart on July 19.
Aiken fled in the vehicle, allegedly with Walters, and the car was found at the Yarrawonga Woolworths.
Aiken resisted arrest and was found with various items including keys to the stolen RAV4, underpants, razors, toothbrush and a gold watch stuffed down his pants when he was subdued.
He had 20 millilitres of GHB in a bum bag.
Walters was also taken into custody.
Aiken's lawyer Daniel Dober told the Wangaratta court on Monday, October 30, the offending was "unsophisticated and opportunistic due to his drug use".
The 23-year-old had been 10 months clean last year before relapsing.
The court heard he first started taking substances at age 11 and was diagnosed as schizophrenic at 17.
He will be assessed for a corrections order.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell indicated Aiken, 23, would either be released having served more than 90 days on remand, or serve a small amount of further time in custody.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
