Car rolls, causes damage at The Good Grind cafe shop front in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 29 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:19pm
Extensive damage has been caused to an outside cafe set up at the front Wagga coffee shop The Good Grind after a car flipped on Gurwood Street. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
The shopfront of a popular Wagga cafe has been left in ruins after a car careened onto it on Saturday night.

