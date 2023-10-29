The shopfront of a popular Wagga cafe has been left in ruins after a car careened onto it on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to Gurwood Street at about 11.55pm on Saturday following reports a car had rolled onto its side.
The car flipped onto the outdoor set up at the front of The Good Grind cafe, destroying several tables and chairs and a barrier and taking down a sign among other damage.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District subjected the driver - a 40-year-old man - to a roadside breath test which returned a negative result, police said.
The driver suspected to have experienced a medical episode seconds before crashing.
The Good Grind cafe owner Darren Jackson said it came as disappointing news but he had not been made aware the driver had likely suffered from a medical episode.
"I'm extremely disappointed with the damage caused particularly given the warmer weather and the increased use of the space by customers," he said.
"This will no doubt adversely impact business."
The man and his passengers - a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman - were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before they were taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Initial inquiries suggest the driver suffered a suspected medical episode prior to the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
