The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Healthy crowd arrives for Pastorale Dinner Party over Wagga's Wollundry Lagoon Bridge

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
October 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A dinner party with a difference closed the bridges connecting Wagga's main streets on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.