A dinner party with a difference closed the bridges connecting Wagga's main streets on Friday night.
More than 100 people stepped out onto Wollundry Lagoon Bridge for a one-off gastronomical experience under festoon lights strung over Baylis Street.
The block was closed between Morrow and Johnston Streets from early in the afternoon to allow for the inaugural event hosted by Pastorale.
Long tables bedecked with white linen stretched along the roadway along the bridge for diners to take in a range of locally-sourced food and drinks fresh from an outdoor kitchen.
"Not only will you get to eat some really awesome local produce, but you're going to be able to watch the chefs prepare it," organiser and Pastorale owner Richard Moffatt said ahead of the event.
"They will be cooking the lamb, slicing the fish, making the platters and tiramisu, so everything will be prepared on-site."
