Two men have been taken to hospital after the car they were travelling crashed in the Riverina on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to Gundagai Road at Wantabadgery at about 6.30pm on Saturday night following reports of a single vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers from the Riverina Police District found the driver and passenger - two men aged 48 and 58 - suffering serious injuries, police said.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to the two patients at the scene.
The man in his 50s was treated by paramedics for shoulder, arm and facial injuries and the man in his 40s was also treated for suspected chest and pelvic injuries.
Both men were transported to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
A crime scene has been established, and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
