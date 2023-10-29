The Daily Advertiser
Two men have been taken to Wagga hospital after Gundagai Road crash

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 29 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:23pm
Paramedics tended to two patients at a single vehicle crash on Gundagai Road on Saturday evening. File picture

Two men have been taken to hospital after the car they were travelling crashed in the Riverina on Saturday night.

