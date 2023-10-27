WAGGA Sporting Hall of Fame member Sally Shipard says she has 'turned a corner' in her battle against a rare form of cancer.
The Australian soccer community wrapped their arms around Shipard earlier this year after she revealed she had been diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer called mucinous adenocarcinoma.
Shipard faced a marathon 10-hour surgery and long course of chemotherapy but the former Matildas star has come out the other side.
"I'm good. I've been public about it, I've been open about it, I don't mind," Shipard said in Wagga on Friday.
"The most challenging time I think was the original diagnosis and the pretty hectic surgery that took place at the start of the year.
"But we're now in October and over the last couple of months my stomach has kind of knitted itself back together and the tumour markers have stayed low, there is still a little bit of kind of unsure, a cloud over my head whether the tumour markers will stay down given that it's a pretty rare version of ovarian cancer but it's not impeding my day to day.
"Mentally it's a little bit of a shift, but I've been encouraged by the oncologist team that I've been treated by to make plans for the rest of my life.
"The last couple of months I've turned a corner in terms of my recovery for sure."
Shipard is one of Wagga's biggest sporting success stories.
She burst on the scene as a 16-year-old, making her international debut for the Matildas and represented Australia at the London Olympics.
Shipard represented the Matildas at two FIFA World Cups and played 59 games for her country all over the world before retiring in 2014 due to an ongoing knee injury.
The 36-year-old has since walked away from soccer but enjoyed her return to Wagga this week and the trip down memory lane.
"I feel like I've had a very privileged upbringing in that I had my family support, the Wagga football family support and the community is pretty strong here in Wagga and I've got super fond memories," she said.
"I went to my old high school (on Thursday) and hung out with the team there. One of them was nursing the Shipard Shield and I had never seen that so that was a bit of a pinch yourself moment.
"It's been a long time since I've occupied the sporting world so when I do come home it's always a little bit of a 'oh yeah that was my life' at some point.
"I love wherever I am in the world, I can say that I'm from Wagga and people recognise the name because of it's quirkiness and I feel like I suit the quirky nature of the place."
Shipard was home for the A Night of Football function hosted by the Wagga and District Football Trust on Thursday night. She and fellow Riverina Matildas product Joey Peters then held a girls-only clinic at Gissing Oval on Friday morning.
Shipard, a PCYC junior that then crossed to Wagga United, spent her younger days playing against the boys due to a lack of girls playing the game. She's proud to return home and see how far the game has come.
"Even just being there (Thursday) night, there was as much young girls coming up to me as there were boys. There was signatures aplenty and it was quite a humbling experience if I'm perfectly honest," Shipard said.
"Something like this where it's going to be just a girls day of football I would of only dreamt of. It's super special.
"I think it's important for any kid to play, if a girl wants to be playing with the boys there should be that option but to be in a safe and inclusive environment for girls to be just hanging out with other girls I think is really special and for Joey (Peters) and I to step in and nurture that in some way is pretty special for her and I.
"Obviously Joey spent a lot of her childhood in Leeton and for myself in Wagga so it's always nice to be able to come back and give something to the community."
Shipard also pointed out that she was lucky enough to have Bernie Blake to look up to when she was coming through the ranks.
"I think I had a pretty unique experience in hindsight because I had Bernie Madden (now Blake)," she explained.
"In my little spiel (Thursday) night at the function I paid homage to her because she was someone that I was able to look up to, which is quite unique in hindsight. I think Ellie Carpenter was quoted throughout the World Cup as saying she had no female role models and I have almost 15 years on her.
"So for me to be able to say that I did have someone to aspire to and relate to in that way is pretty special and it was cool to be able to give her a little shoutout (Thursday) night. I think she started crying then I had a bit of a tear in my eye. It was nice."
Over $10,000 was raised for ovarian cancer through auctions at the A Night of Football function, which Shipard said she was 'stoked' about.
After dipping her toes in commentary and other roles upon retirement, Shipard has now walked away from soccer but is happy with her new life as a carpenter and marriage celebrant based on the south coast.
"I gave it a whirl but I didn't like it, it didn't fill me up," Shipard said.
"Graham Arnold would be the total opposite, he's never spent any time away from sport. Where as the last 10 years for me have.
"I had a couple of years transition away from it, obviously my identity was pretty strongly tied to me as a footballer but I think I've forged a life post football that I can confidently say I'm really happy with and one I'm very fulfilled by.
"I love being able to dabble and remind myself of the life that I used to have. I have energy for it and I'm looking forward to the clinic and (Thursday) at my old high school, chatting to the girls of the current crop was inspiring for me."
