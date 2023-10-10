A unique European-style dining event will close a section of a busy Wagga thoroughfare later this month.
The Pastorale Dinner Party will draw a crowd of 100 to 200 diners to the Wollundry Lagoon Bridge, which connects Fitzmaurice Street and Baylis Street.
Fairy lights, live music and an outdoor kitchen where the food is prepared in front of those dining are just a few of the things set to make the event unique.
Pastorale owner Richard Moffatt said the street will be closed between the old-fashioned lights at either end of the bridge, with big long tables set up down the streets.
"We are literally closing the road for a very cool party," Mr Moffatt said.
"We are showcasing our regional produce, so we are doing a four-course degustation and our kitchen team is setting up a really big outdoor kitchen with a fire pit.
"Not only will you get to eat some really awesome local produce, but you're going to be able to watch the chefs prepare it. They will be cooking the lamb, slicing the fish, making the platters and tiramisu, so everything will be prepared on-site."
The concept for the event, which has garnered the support of Wagga City Council, came after Mr Moffatt said he noticed a gap in the market.
"When Sydney people are thinking about regional trips away they're going to Bowral and they're going to Orange - when Melbourne people are thinking of regional trips away they're going to Bright and they're going to Beechworth," he said.
"Wagga doesn't really have that tourism traveller that's wanting to come here for the weekends away and partially that is because we don't really have our local food scene on the maps.
"So we are trying to support our local farmers and support our producers by being able to showcase the level of talent we have."
Mr Moffatt said the event is perfect for the typical food lover and for those eager for a city-like dining experience in one of Wagga's most "picturesque locations".
Some of the local talent that will be shown at the event includes Junee Lamb, Coolamon Cheese, Goodoo Farm Cod, Wollundry Olives, Griffith Salami, fruit and veg from local farmers, tiramisu made with cold brew from Full Circle Roasters, Riverina Gin, Tumut River Brewery, Courabyra Wines and many more.
"This is not a private business organising a dinner to make a profit, it's a small local business trying to lift the bar in this city and better it by thinking out of the box," Mr Moffatt said.
The event will be held on Friday, October 27, from 5pm
Tickets can be purchased online at pastoralewagga.com.au via the booking section.
