Night works to disrupt traffic on Wagga's Edmondson Street bridge

Wagga City Council will carry out maintenance works on the Edmondson Street bridge on Tuesday night.
The works, which will occur between 6pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday, are being conducted in order to maintain the stability of the approach and departure lanes on the northbound side of the bridge.
The council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said the work is designed to minimise the entry of water into pavement and ensure a smooth ride over the bridge for vehicles.
"These works are being undertaken at night to minimise the impact on traffic, particularly school traffic, during the day," Mr Faulkner said.
"Some noise will be associated with the work, but every effort will be made to minimise the impact on nearby residents."
During the works both the northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at intervals between Erin Street and Edward Street.
Motorists are advised to follow the directions of traffic control, allow extra travel time, and where possible to use an alternate route.
The nightwork repairs are a temporary measure as the structure is set to be replaced by a road-over-rail bridge that is higher to allow double-stacked trains to pass under as part of the Inland Rail project.
One of the bridge's two southbound lanes has been closed since November last year after a section of the road and footpath collapsed.
The collapse of the retaining wall supporting the road and footpath was the result of ageing infrastructure.
The council has applied for $100,000 from the state government for repairs to the bridge's southbound lane.
