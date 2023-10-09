The Daily Advertiser
Night works to disrupt traffic on Wagga's Edmondson Street bridge

Updated October 9 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 5:00pm
Southbound lanes of the Edmondson Street bridge are closed while repairs are undertaken during November 2022. The outer southbound lane has remained closed since. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Wagga City Council will carry out maintenance works on the Edmondson Street bridge on Tuesday night.

