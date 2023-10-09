It will be a throwback in time when Wagga residents don their best Regency era-inspired frocks for a good cause this Saturday.
Wagga Ovarian Cancer Awareness Group is hosting a Bridgerton Afternoon Tea fundraiser in support of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation coinciding with Frocktober.
Frocktober is the foundation's biggest yearly fundraiser, encouraging organisations and individuals to hold fashion-focused fundraisers throughout the month of October.
This year Wagga Ovarian Cancer Awareness Group co-chairperson Tracey Page came up with the idea to make their Frocktober fundraiser Bridgerton-themed.
The popular American historical fiction-romance streaming TV series is set in the Regency period known for its beautiful layered gowns, elaborate hems and lace and bead detailing.
"I will be handing everyone a scroll upon arrival which will have a character from the show on it," Ms Page said.
"We will have a string quartet playing and there will be Bridgerton-themed trivia - only 20 questions though.
"We will also have a duel between two males - so I will be calling out two of the male characters on the night".
Aside from an array of amazing prizes, Ms Page said they will also be having Michelle Stewart as a guest speaker on the night who will then be taking questions.
Ms Page and co-chairperson Judy-Ann Emberson founded the Wagga Ovarian Cancer Awareness Group after losing beloved family members to the disease.
Ms Page lost her mother, Maureen Lord, to ovarian cancer in 2018.
Ms Emberson, who lost her sister Jill in 2019 to ovarian cancer, said it is important that the pair raise awareness as many are often diagnosed too late.
"There is no screening for ovarian cancer and it isn't usually picked up until stage three or four," she said.
Stage three and four ovarian cancer are lethal stages - with stage four declared as terminal.
"It's important to know your family's cancer history," Ms Emberson said.
Through events like the upcoming fundraiser Ms Page and Ms Emberson have raised thousands for the foundation and hope to one day see a screening for ovarian cancer developed.
"The Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation in August announced one of the researchers they had been funding has come up with a possible screen which is a blood test," she said.
"Its called CLEO but it won't be out until 2025 at least."
While Ms Emberson said her sister would be proud of the work she and Ms Page are doing, Ms Page said her mother would be amazed.
On the night the person allocated Queen Charlotte will announce the 'Diamond of the Season' - meaning the best-dressed female.
Lady Whistledown will announce the 'Rake' - the best-dressed male and then the trivia winners will be announced and the raffle drawn.
This Saturday, a Nanny Q market will also be held at the Wagga North Hall, which will be raising money for the group.
Ovarian cancer symptoms can include vague abdominal pain or pressure, feeling of abdominal fullness, gas, nausea, indigestion, sudden abdominal swelling, weight gain or bloating, persistent changes in bowel or bladder patterns, low backache or cramps, abnormal vaginal bleeding, unexplained weight loss.
The Bridgerton Afternoon Tea will be held at the Rules Club on Saturday, October 14, from 9am to 2pm.
Donations can be made directly to the "Frocktober" fundraiser at frocktober.org.au/my-fundraising/3916/wagga-ovarian-cancer-awareness-group.
To purchase tickets visit trybooking.com/CKNIY
