The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Wagga Ovarian Cancer Awareness Group to host Bridgerton Afternoon Tea

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 9 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Ovarian Cancer Awareness Group co-chairpersons Tracey Page with a picture of her late mother and Judy-Ann Emberson holding a picture of her late sister. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Ovarian Cancer Awareness Group co-chairpersons Tracey Page with a picture of her late mother and Judy-Ann Emberson holding a picture of her late sister. Picture by Ash Smith

It will be a throwback in time when Wagga residents don their best Regency era-inspired frocks for a good cause this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.