Wagga will soon have its first Oporto fast-food restaurant, drive-through Kickstart Espresso cafe and a Kings 4WD Supa Centre after all three were greenlit by the city's planners.
The trio of businesses will call the former Masters complex on Hammond Avenue home on the back of recent development application approvals from Wagga City Council staff.
The Daily Advertiser first revealed in February that Portuguese chicken chain Oporto planned to open at the new-look HomeCentre retail centre in East Wagga, while plans for a drive-through Kickstart Espresso cafe were also lodged at the same time.
The Oporto and Kickstart projects, which were both included on the same development application, were pushed back several months after the council raised concerns the proposed food and drink venues would create increased traffic congestion.
The council said the initial application included a traffic study that didn't consider other drive-through coffee outlets in the city and had the Oporto building facing away from the Sturt Highway, leaving a blank wall and loading dock facing commuters.
It also highlighted the need for multiple exit points and pathways through the site, including pedestrian access from the highway to Oporto.
An amended application addressing the concerns was submitted to the council on behalf of complex owners, Argus Kaipara. It went on public exhibition in August and was approved on September 21.
The call for the revised plans came after the council revealed it would be taking a closer look at traffic movements and queuing when assessing drive-through coffee shop applications.
The scrutiny was prompted after changes were needed to improve congestion caused by the Fast Lane facility on Mortimer Place.
The Oporto and Kickstart development approval documents said the existing access to the site - via the main driveway off Kooringal Road and a left-in, left-out driveway on Hammond Avenue - was considered acceptable and no new entry or exit points were proposed.
The council said the application was referred to Transport for NSW, which is responsible for the Sturt Highway/Hammond Avenue, and it did not object.
The development involves demolition and site preparation works within the existing car park area and also the construction of two new buildings to house the businesses.
The Kickstart coffee shop will be drive-through only and will not have any in-store dining.
The Oporto store will provide both eat-in and takeaway options, with the approved application noting the "significant growth in the food delivery sector" suggests the majority of trade would be drive-through, in-store takeaway collection and food delivery customers.
The approved operating hours for the drive-through coffee shop will be between 6am and 2pm weekdays and from 7am to noon on Saturdays.
Oporto is permitted to open from 9am until 10pm, seven days a week.
The plans for a proposal Kings 4WD Supa Centre at the site were lodged in early August and approved on October 5.
Under the approved proposal, the centre will operate seven days a week and employ up to 15 people.
The retailer is the home of Adventure Kings outdoor and 4WD products, which has exploded in popularity since it was launched in 2012.
The development would involve the demolition of a front facade and the construction of a new front entry and windows.
Oporto, Kickstart Espresso and Kings are the latest of an influx of tenants in the Masters complex's storied history since it was largely vacated several years after Woolworths opened the $23 million site in 2013.
Spotlight moved into the main building in 2021 as the centre's anchor tenant after five years of vacancy.
The site has since filled, with Planet Fitness and Cheap as Chips in the main building joining adjacent existing tenants PETstock, Anaconda, RSEA Safety and Road Tech Marine.
The city's second Supercheap Auto store is also set to open in the centre later this year.
