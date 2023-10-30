The Daily Advertiser
Gate crashers suspect as Gumly Halloween party takes a nasty turn

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:07pm
Police were called to the halloween party about 1.30am after receiving reports of an altercation. File picture
Police are appealing for information after suspected gate-crashers attacked two people at a Halloween party at the weekend.

