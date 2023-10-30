Police are appealing for information after suspected gate-crashers attacked two people at a Halloween party at the weekend.
The weekend Halloween party took a turn for the worse when a middle-aged woman was assaulted and the glassware turned into projectiles in the early hours of Sunday.
Police were called to a Kilpatrick Avenue address about 1.30am on Sunday following reports of an altercation at a party.
Police said officers had been told a group of up to eight people attended the property before one assaulted a 56-year-old woman and another threw a bottle at a 19-year-old man.
Police said it appears the group gate-crashed the Halloween party.
Officers are still investigating the incident and Wagga Police Inspector Lee Gray is calling on the community for help.
Insp Gray encouraged anyone with further information to contact the Wagga Police Station on 6922 2599 or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.
