A Wagga man has been found safe and well interstate after serious concerns for him were raised at the weekend.
On Sunday, police appealed for help from the public in finding the 40-year-old man as family and friends joined in the search.
In putting out the call for help late on Sunday afternoon, police said the man was believed to be travelling in a white Volkswagen Amarok trayback ute.
In other news
At the time police said there were "serious concerns... for his wellbeing and safety."
On Monday police announced the man had been found safe and well in Victoria about 5.15am that morning.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.