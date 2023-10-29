The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga man found safe and well after police appeal following serious concerns for his safety

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated October 30 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wagga man has been located safe and well after a search at the weekend.
A Wagga man has been located safe and well after a search at the weekend.

A Wagga man has been found safe and well interstate after serious concerns for him were raised at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.