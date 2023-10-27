The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga MP Joe McGirr backs brumby culling as opponent decries another 'bloodbath'

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 27 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has backed a decision by the state government to green light the aerial culling of brumbies in the Riverina highlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.