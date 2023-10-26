A police officer has been charged over alleged deception and providing a false statement after an investigation into an allegedly stolen ute.
Murray River Police District officers received a report in August about a utility allegedly being stolen from Narrandera.
Police located the car on August 9.
"Following extensive inquiries, a 45-year-old sergeant - attached to a command in the Southern Region, was yesterday (Thursday, October 26, 2023) issued a court attendance notice for two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage etc by deception and false representation resulting in police investigation," police said in a statement on Friday, October 27.
He is due to appear at Albury Local Court on February 5, 2024.
